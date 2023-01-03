MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mt. Juliet community gathered to celebrate the life of a Green Hill High School student.

Ambria McGregor died last Thursday after a car crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Ambria and a friend were on their way home from youth group when Ambria turned a sharp curve, and hit a tree.

For three weeks, she fought for her life.

On Monday night, hundreds of community members came to say their final goodbyes, including family, friends, classmates, teachers, first responders, and her nurses.

Many wore purple – Ambria’s favorite color.

“I decided to write a letter to Ambria, and I decided to write it in the present tense,” Brittney McGregor, Ambria’s mom said during her eulogy. “I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you proud. Even on the days that are hard to breathe, I will try my best to be Ambria Strong.”

“#AmbriaStrong” circulated for three weeks on social media while Ambria fought for her life in the hospital.

“I’m telling you she had the most beautiful brown eyes that looked straight into my eyes since day one,” Ryder McGregor, Ambria’s dad said.

“Every step, every breath I take for the rest of my life is for you until I see you again. I wouldn’t trade 16 years, two months, six days you were on this earth for anything. You are a guardian angel for the rest of my life,” Dylon McGregor, Ambria’s brother said.

A best friend, a sister, a daughter – all gone too soon.

“I will look for you everywhere. I will see you in the beautiful sunsets, in the whisper of the wind, and hear you in the calling of the angel. Rest easy and fly high my beautiful rainbow baby. Love always, Mama,” Brittney McGregor said.