Mt. Juliet City Commission unanimously approves ‘Project Sam’

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — City Commission has unanimously approved plans for a 3.6 million square foot facility to Golden Bear Gateway and East Division Street.

The commission met for hours Monday evening, andultimately voted to pass plans for the large facility known under the code name, “Project Sam”.

The name of the company that will operate out of the facility remains unknown. Some people think it could Amazon.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce has previously told News 2 that the project would bring 1,2000 plus jobs to the area.

On Monday, the developers agreed their client would pay up to seven million for road improvements – beyond that, the City would have to pay.

Mt. Juliet’s engineer said construction would begin two years after the right of way is acquired.