MT. JULIET, Tenn.( WKRN) – The city of Mt. Juliet’s Christmas Parade that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
The city announced early Saturday morning that the decision to cancel the parade was due to weather reports and severe weather impacts in the city.
Severe weather left homes in Mt. Juliet with significant structural and cosmetic damage during the overnight Saturday storm.
Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Captain Tyler Chandler stated in a Saturday morning press conference that no significant injuries to residents have been found.