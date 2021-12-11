MT. JULIET, Tenn.( WKRN) – The city of Mt. Juliet’s Christmas Parade that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The city announced early Saturday morning that the decision to cancel the parade was due to weather reports and severe weather impacts in the city.

Due to the weather reports and impact of severe weather in our area, we have decided to cancel the Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday in Mt. Juliet. We thank you for your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience. Please help us spread the word to friends and family. — City of Mt. Juliet, TN (@MtJulietCity) December 11, 2021

Source: WKRN

Severe weather left homes in Mt. Juliet with significant structural and cosmetic damage during the overnight Saturday storm.

Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Captain Tyler Chandler stated in a Saturday morning press conference that no significant injuries to residents have been found.