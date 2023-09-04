MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Everyone usually has a coworker that’s loved by everyone.

“He’s one of our very best hires,” said Tracy Vitela.

At Just Love Coffee Café in Mt. Juliet, that person happens to be Brent Gilbert.

“I remember in the interview I said, ‘So you’re a little quiet, and he said, ‘Yes mam,’ said Tracy. But (he was ) very poised and professional.”

It was over a year ago when owners Tracy and Annette Vitela originally hired Gilbert as a seasonal worker.

“We loved him and we were like, ‘Hey, any chance you want to come back?'” said Tracy. “So he came back for the holidays, and then he decided that he would start coming every weekend. He started working Thursday through Saturday every weekend.”

Gilbert made the commute from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Mt. Juliet every weekend, all while studying to be a flight nurse.

Lately, however, work hasn’t quite been the same.

“The team was quiet and still is brokenhearted,” said Tracy.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Gilbert was riding his motorcycle in Bowling Green when he was hit by a car, according to ABC affiliate WBKO in Bowling Green.

“I mean, I just started crying and I was in shock,” Tracy recalled.

Both women knew they had to do something, so they immediately launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Gilbert and his family.

“His mom is a teacher at Springdale Elementary here in Mt. Juliet,” said Tracy. “I mean, teachers already have it hard and now on FMLA (means) no pay for both parents. Right now, it’s a very long road ahead.”

While the shop continues on, the staff at Just Love Coffee Café will do all they can to raise the funds to support a person that was loved by all.

“For Brent, it’s worth it,” said Tracy. ” For us, if we can do something like that, then that’s the least we can do and ask people for help.”

The sisters said their shop is also selling bagged coffee with every three dollars sold going to Gilbert for the entire month of September.

If you’d like to make a donation to his GoFundMe, click here.