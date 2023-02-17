MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet family is mourning the loss of their 10-month-old son who died while awaiting a heart transplant.

Henry Barton Smith’s mom, Aubrey Smith, said he passed away peacefully in his parents’ arms on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Henry Barton Smith (Source: Aubrey Smith)

Henry’s mother released a statement, which reads:

“Henry was a joyful baby who brightened the lives of everyone who knew him. He was deeply loved by all. We will miss him desperately, but will carry his spirit with us as we navigate the world without him. We’d like to thank everyone who has shown kindness to our family and followed our journey. And we are especially grateful to the entire PCICU team at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital who cared and loved Henry during his 10 months of life.”

His organs will be donated to give other babies a chance at life.

Henry has lived his whole life at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. He was placed on the transplant list on Dec. 15, 2022.

“It’s been just a difficult long road with no clear ending in sight,” Aubrey previously told News 2.

When she was 20 weeks pregnant, doctors detected an abnormality with Henry’s heart.

“Then a week later, he was diagnosed with atrioventricular septal defect, with a hypoplastic arch and left ventricle,” Aubrey said.

Henry was born with two holes in his heart. In his short life, he underwent three open heart surgeries.

Henry’s family has partnered with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to raise funds in his honor. So far, more than $70,000 has been raised, which will help with all of the expenses the family has faced.

If you would like to contribute, details can be found here.