MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Mt. Juliet animal shelter took in 72 animals from Eastern Kentucky after assisting with rescues in the devastating flooded area.

Currently, there are 30 cats and dogs in foster care. However, there are at least 42 more cats, kittens and dogs that need a home of their own.

“These recent floods in Kentucky were devastating,” Kristin Condit with True Rescue said.

Two weeks ago, Condit and a team from True Rescue animal shelter loaded up two SUVs full of supplies to help out an emergency hub for animal rescue in Perry County.

“Everyone was impacted. Our initial plan was to bring pet food, tarps, water, really anything we thought they may need,” Condit said.

According to Condit, when they arrived the animal shelter was without power.

“Although they didn’t take on water, they did have quite a substantial damage in the shelter, so there was a lot of disinfecting and cleaning that needed to be done first before they could take on animals,” Condit said.

On top of that, before the shelter in Eastern Kentucky could bring in displaced animals, over 200 animals needed to be moved to other facilities.

“After a few days, all of their dogs were cleared besides for 20 or 30, but unfortunately during that time animals started to come in,” Condit said.

She said that’s when the plan diverted, as True Rescue brought a few dozen cats and dogs back early to Mt. Juliet.

“These animals had low blood pressure, were malnourished, dehydrated, suffered some injuries while they were out as a stray, but all of that was handled first in Kentucky,” Condit said.

She said now the animals are all healthy and safe after facing true devastation.

“Given the opportunity to be in a stress free environment, there is not a lot of loud noises; they are calm and the forgiveness sets in, and they are just happy to move forward,” Condit said.

A few cats and kittens have already been adopted from Kentucky, but True Rescue currently has over 300 animals under their care.

If you would like to adopt a furry friend or are interested in volunteering please go to their website truerescue.org.