Warning: The images included in this story may be graphic for some viewers.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Staff members at a Mt. Juliet animal shelter had a long and emotional day on Thursday, taking in about two dozen kittens and puppies — most of whom are dealing with serious medical issues — from multiple counties.

According to True Rescue, the intake efforts on Thursday, May 25 started at a property in Bedford County, where employees took in four kittens — several of whom will probably lose an eye — along with a cat named Tipper.

The shelter’s next case was in Robertson County, where Springfield Animal Control reported two puppies, just a few days old, had been abandoned.

True Rescue said its “experienced puppy bottle feeder” rushed into the Mt. Juliet shelter to retrieve the puppies.

Officials announced Thursday night that one of the puppies was already being seen by an emergency veterinarian for a possible prolapsed anus.

The shelter’s third mission of the day — not to mention the largest — came from DeKalb County, where approximately 45 cats and kittens had accumulated on a property that True Rescue described as “a known dumping ground” for felines.

An employee with Smith County Humane reportedly pulled 17 kittens in need of urgent care from that property — where 10 others had already died — and immediately transported them to True Rescue.

True Rescue said all but one of the kittens were inflicted with serious upper respiratory infections, adding that many of them may lose their eyes.

(Courtesy: True Rescue)

Even though the Mt. Juliet shelter already took in 24 animals in a single day — which are photographed above — officials said they will continue to pull from the DeKalb County property.

“Our emotions have taken a beating, to say the least,” True Rescue wrote on Facebook. “We saw tiny kittens trying to survive in tough conditions, with zero eyesight, causing them to just freeze in place, waiting for help or death, whichever arrives first. For many, we were too late.”

There is no word on the animals’ current conditions at this time.

However, True Rescue included the following request at the end of Thursday night’s post:

We are wanting to raise money for our Phoenix Rising Fund, which is a fund dedicated to medical emergencies such as these, that arise when least expected, and to which we cannot say “no”. Not only do we need to medically treat each and every one, but we also need to spay/neuter each and every one. Today was an expensive day, and we would appreciate any financial support you can give.

If you would like to make a donation to True Rescue, click here.

Shelter staff also said they are in desperate need of fosters to give those kittens “a soft place to be while their eyes and lungs heal.” If you are interested in fostering one of these animals, follow this link.