MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — They say “a dream is a wish your heart makes,” and one 10-year-old boy from Mt. Juliet is working hard to make his dream come true.

“I’m the CEO of Beanie Bracelets,” exclaimed Blake Kirby.

Blake — or “Beanie,” as his family knows him — is capitalizing on his creativity and selling handmade friendship bracelets called Beanie Bracelets, raising money for him and his family to visit Walt Disney World.

(Courtesy: April Kirby)

“To see Mickey Mouse and all his Disney friends,” said Blake.

Blake is one of 26 people in the world diagnosed with Saul Wilson Syndrome, a condition that impacts his stature, vision, and hearing.

“One of my favorite things about him is that he doesn’t let anything stop him, ever,” said April Kirby, Blake’s older sister. “If there’s a will, there’s a way.”

April said Blake is a reminder of life’s joys.

“It’s inspiring to watch him go through all he’s gone through and still be so positive,” explained April. “He’s had 20-something surgeries and gone through a lot in his 10 years that some people don’t have to deal with in their whole life and yet he’s the happiest person that I know.”

Blake’s goal is to raise $10,000 to make the trip from Tennessee to Florida.

“I want to take my cat, too,” said Blake.

(Courtesy: April Kirby)

He’s selling the custom-made bracelets for $6 apiece.

“Bracelets are cool and they’re fun to wear,” Blake stated. “Plus, they’re waterproof!”

According to April, building the bracelets helps strengthen Blake’s motor skills.

The young businessman said his favorite bracelet to make says “Be Kind.” It’s a message he hopes will inspire others to not be a bully.

Bullies are another hurdle April said Blake has run into and risen above.

“I got bullied in my school a long time ago and he was mean,” said Blake. “Be kind.”

(Courtesy: April Kirby)

“He always says, ‘I’m brave, I’m strong, I’m kind, I’m handsome, I’m cool, I’m smart,'” April told News 2. “It’s really important because when those people inevitably do say something mean, because, you know, there are those people out there, that he knows that it’s not true.”

Bracelets can be purchased or donations can be made online through Blake’s website.

“I’m really excited for him to like have a sense of fulfillment,” said April. “He is making his dream come true.”