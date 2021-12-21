GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 250 Gallatin residents are getting an unexpected Christmas gift thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

A business owner who wishes to remain anonymous, known only as Mrs. Claus, wanted to lessen the burden for people by paying their electric and utility bills.

The woman and her family donated $20,000 to pay off past-due accounts that are in danger of service disconnection.

Last year, they donated more than $17,000 and her donation has already inspired others as another donor has given Gallatin Public Utilities $3,000.

That donor, who also wishes to remain anonymous, said their pledge was inspired by Mrs. Claus’ media coverage last year.

“We know how difficult this time of year is for many people,” said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown. “It’s this kind of caring and support that really captures the spirit of the season.”

News 2 spoke with “Mrs. Claus” last year after she made her remarkable gift.

“Most of these people only needed $50-100 dollars and this would help them over the edge and it just made sense. Some of these people can’t ever seem to get ahead… I think it’s just a way to reach people immediately, and help someone right now that needs help.”