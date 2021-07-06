Mt. Juliet residents say they’ve been threatened with eviction due to water “over-usage”

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in a Mount Juliet neighborhood said they’ve been threatened with eviction due to a water issue that is out of their control.

News 2 received several complaints from families who live in the Stonegate community off North Mount Juliet Road. They said they have been falsely accused of overusing the water supply, and their homes are in jeopardy.

“[The property manager] came out to our house about a week and a half ago, and said our kiddie pool, it’s a 10 gallon maybe kiddie pool, used 101 gallons,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood, but does not want to be identified. “We literally had bought the pool that day… the pump was still blowing the little rings up. It was impossible. It was absolutely impossible.”

Merry Osorio, the property manager for the community, told News 2 the complex has a strict water policy that limits water usage to “residential use only.” Paperwork released to News 2 detailing rules and regulations for Stonegate residents states: “Resident shall not use water is excess levels, which shall be determined by Stonegate in Stonegate’s sole discretion.”

Osorio went on to explain that activities like washing personal cars, filling kiddie pools, and plants that require daily watering are prohibited. A sign on the door of the community office states, failure to comply could “end up in eviction.”

“We pay for the water,” Osorio explained. “Our water bill tripled in the last three months.”

However, News 2 obtained copies of leases signed by current tenants. Their leases do not outline such stipulations.

Tenants pay a flat fee for water within their monthly rent.

“It’s terrifying for us, for my children. We don’t know what we would do,” said the woman who lives there.

While residents said they often feel threatened by property management, Osorio said “No. We cannot threaten anybody…we have rules and regulations and they need to read them.”