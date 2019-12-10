Mount Juliet Holiday Half & 5K registration open

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN)– For the 6th year in a row, the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will kick off with runners competing in a half marathon and a 5K road race this Saturday.

The races will wind runners through the rolling hills of Mt. Juliet and spectators can watch the Christmas parade while they wait for runners to cross the finish line.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Toy Story” so runners are encouraged to dress either as their favorite “Toy Story” character, or in festive Christmas attire.

The race start and finish line will be at West Wilson Middle School with the half marathon beginning at 10:45 a.m. and the 5K at 10:50 a.m.

The Christmas parade will follow at 11 a.m.

Registration for the races is still open and anyone interested in running can get more information or sign up to run at https://www.team-magic.com/events/156/contents/register.

After the race, awards will be given in multiple categories including overall top finishers, age groups, masters , grand masters, and senior grand masters, team and club awards.

Each finisher gets a long-sleeved T-shirt and race medal.