Motorists stranded, swept away during flooding in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reports of flooded roadways kept first responders busy Wednesday night in Stewart County as severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee.
Transportation Director for Stewart County Schools Eric Watkins shared a picture from the eastern part of the county showing a road covered with about three feet of water.
Emergency management officials said they responded to several calls related to flash flooding overnight.
In a couple of instances, cars drove into floodwaters and were either swept away or became stranded. Thankfully, there were no injuries but another reminder about not driving through flooded roadways.
