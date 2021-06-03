Motorists stranded, swept away during flooding in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reports of flooded roadways kept first responders busy Wednesday night in Stewart County as severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee.

Transportation Director for Stewart County Schools Eric Watkins shared a picture from the eastern part of the county showing a road covered with about three feet of water.

Emergency management officials said they responded to several calls related to flash flooding overnight.

(Courtesy: Stewart Co. Emergency Management)

In a couple of instances, cars drove into floodwaters and were either swept away or became stranded. Thankfully, there were no injuries but another reminder about not driving through flooded roadways.