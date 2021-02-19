Motorists advised to avoid Natchez Trace Parkway after family of 6 stranded in the cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Icy danger continues in some places, especially along the Natchez Trace Parkway, where a family of six was stranded while traveling from Mississippi to Nashville.

The federal road runs through Williamson County and five other counties in Middle Tennessee.

Rangers reported a fallen tree hit the family’s trailer and the car they were driving in later slid off the roadway — leaving the family stuck in the cold overnight.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a problem spot in extreme weather and rangers said they struggle to make rescues in icy conditions.

There are currently dozens of downed trees along the 444-mile parkway.

“Part of what makes the parkway attractive is the trees are so close, a lot of old growth timber, towering trees, the problem with towering trees is they shade the sun. A lot of the natural melting that you would get in a lot of areas is going to be delayed because of those trees,” explained Ranger Supervisor John Hearne.

Rangers are now asking people to think twice before driving the Natchez Trace Parkway this weekend. Cell phone service is spotty and a simple driving mistake could mean a fatal crash.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a unit of the National Park Service designated for recreational use. It is not salted or plowed.