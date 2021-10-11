Motorcyclist seriously injured in Murfreesboro Pike crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash on Murfreesboro Pike early Monday morning.

Metro police reported the motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Mt. View Road in Antioch.

The motorcyclist was transported from scene with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of this crash.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss