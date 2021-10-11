Motorcyclist seriously injured in Murfreesboro Pike crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash on Murfreesboro Pike early Monday morning.
Metro police reported the motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Mt. View Road in Antioch.
The motorcyclist was transported from scene with serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of this crash.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.