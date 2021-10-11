Motorcyclist seriously injured in Murfreesboro Pike crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash on Murfreesboro Pike early Monday morning.

Metro police reported the motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Mt. View Road in Antioch.

The motorcyclist was transported from scene with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of this crash.