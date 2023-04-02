PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital following a collision with a Putnam County EMS ambulance along Interstate 40 Sunday afternoon.

According to Putnam County EMS, members of unit 702 were heading back to their station after dropping off a patient at Cookeville Regional Medical Center on Sunday, April 2.

Then, around 4:15 p.m., officials said a motorcycle hit the ambulance from behind at mile marker 295.4 on I-40 East.

The crewmembers in the ambulance — which was “traveling non- emergency” and not transporting a patient at the time — were not injured in the crash, so they immediately started taking care of the motorcyclist, Putnam County EMS said.

However, another ambulance was reportedly dispatched to the scene to provide additional care.

First responders determined the motorcyclist had “traumatic injuries,” so LifeStar flew the patient to UT Medical Center for treatment, emergency officials said.

Officials said Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, but no additional details have been released at this time.