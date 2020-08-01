Motorcyclist killed on Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard at the I-40 East entrance ramp.

Metro Police have identified the deceased motorcyclist as Darrell Clark, 37 of Pegram, Tennessee. After an initial investigation, police believe that Clark was speeding in his 2001 Harley Davidson when he collided into the passenger side of a Honda minivan going northbound that was turning left onto the entrance ramp.

Robert Rucker, 63 of Nashville, was the driver of Honda minivan. Police claim that Rucker had failed to yield the right of way to a speeding Clark, which resulted in the crash.

Clark was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries despite wearing a helmet. Rucker walked away from the accident with minor injuries.

Metro Police are currently investigating the accident.