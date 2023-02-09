ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-year-old man was killed in a crash in Robertson County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Edd Ross Road in Cedar Hill.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Johnny McQuiston Sr. was driving a Honda Shadow southbound while it was lightly raining.

McQuitson lost control in a curve and was thrown from the bike, according to the THP.

No one else was injured. No additional information was released.