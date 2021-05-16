Motorcyclist killed in East Nashville crash after being hit by car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist died after they were hit by a car in East Nashville. It happened at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Ellington Parkway Saturday evening.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department said Daniel Ward, 37, was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Douglas Avenue when he entered the intersection and was hit by the driver of a Nissan Maxima. Investigators determined the driver of the car had just exited Ellington Parkway south and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

Police said Ward died at the scene and the driver of the car was not injured. According to investigators, Ward’s motorcycle did not have any functional lights with the wreck happened around 11:00 p.m., he was not wearing a helmet, and did not have a valid motorcycle license.

Metro police did not announce any charges for the driver of the other car that was involved.