NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Old Hickory Blvd.

Police say at around 8 p.m. Thursday, 58-year-old Michael Styers of Nashville was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Old Hickory Blvd, traveling at a high rate of speed.

Styers then lost control of the motorcycle, traveled off the right side of the road and crashed.

Styers was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene.