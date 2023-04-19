HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday night in Hermitage.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Lebanon Pike near the Wells Fargo Bank.

According to Metro police, an SUV was turning into a parking lot when the crash occurred. An investigation is underway to determine the details of the collision.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released. No other information was immediately provided.