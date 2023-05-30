DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 59-year-old man died Saturday evening following a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County.

The crash happened Saturday evening just after 6:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 177.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), 59-year-old James Dillard, of Arkansas, was driving a 2002 Honda Gold Wing when traffic either slowed or stopped in front of him.

Officials reported Dillard was then struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge Journey. According to a crash report, the driver of Dodge was injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

In a crash report, THP stated charges are pending against the driver of the Dodge following the outcome of the investigation.

No other information was immediately released.