NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As nasal and throat symptoms become more common in COVID-19 patients— the differences between the virus and allergies can be blurry.

"Sore throat, chills, body aches, those are gonna be the big things you look for with something that's viral," said Lauren Webb, a nurse practitioner in allergy and immunology at W Barney Smith MD in Nashville, "People get confused all the time and think, 'oh, my allergies are bad and now I have a fever,' well if you have a fever it's a viral illness of some sort."