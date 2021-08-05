Motorcyclist killed in Cookeville crash identified

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville Police identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash this week.

Police said James Austin, 31, died at the scene near West Jackson Street and Buffalo Valley Road Tuesday night.

Investigators learned a pickup truck was driving eastbound on West Jackson Street and tried turning left into the On The Way gas station parking lot. Austin was traveling westbound on West Jackson Street and the vehicles collided.

Police said a passenger on the motorcycle was critically injured and airlifted from the scene.

Cookeville police also added that the crash was still under investigation and anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the Traffic Enforcement Division of the Cookeville Police Department at 931-520-5321 or the main police station at 931-526-2125.