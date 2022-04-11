CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man operating a motorcycle in Clarksville is dead after a crash late Sunday night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), around 11:45 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling on Tiny Town Road at a high rate of speed and went through the intersection at Trenton Road.

As the rider continued on Hollingwood Boulevard, police said he hit a curb and was thrown into the trees. Officials said he was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the victim and notify the next of kin. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact Investigator Nemeth, 931-648-0656, ext. 5350.