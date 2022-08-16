DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her motorcycle on the Center Hill Dam in DeKalb County on Saturday.

According to a THP crash report, 28-year-old Brooke Murphy, of Antioch, was traveling southbound on Dale Ridge Road over Center Hill Dam when the crash occurred.

Officials say Murphy was attempting to negotiate a curve when she struck another vehicle that was traveling northbound.

During the crash, the report states Murphy struck the Center Hill Dam concrete barrier, went over the motorcycle’s handlebars and landed in the lake below.

THP states the motorcycle came to a final rest in the northbound lane and the other vehicle involved came to a final rest in a parking lot facing the southbound lanes.

Brooke Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was released.