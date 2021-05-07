Motorcyclist killed by falling tree during storms in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcycle rider was killed by a falling tree as a powerful storm moved through Robertson County Thursday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the “freak accident” happened around 5 p.m. at McMahan Hollow Road at Battle Creek Road in Coopertown.

Troopers said the rider of a Honda XLR motorcycle was traveling east on McMahan Hollow Road, when lightning struck a nearby tree.

As the motorcyclist passed a pick-up truck heading the opposite direction, investigators said the tree fell on both vehicles, killing the motorcycle rider.

(Courtesy: Smokey Barn News)

No injuries were reported in the pick-up truck, according to troopers.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.