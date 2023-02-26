PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were multiple wrecks reported along Interstate 40 West in Putnam County Sunday afternoon, including one that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist, authorities said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 the incident happened near mile marker 291 at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

According to officials, a westbound 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was negotiating a right curve, went off the left side of the road, and hit the cable barrier.

Authorities said the driver, whose identity has not been released, “sustained fatal injuries” in the crash.

Crews temporarily closed the westbound lanes of I-40 in order to investigate the wreck, but the road has since reopened, officials reported.

In addition to the deadly motorcycle crash, THP said there were four crashes that happened in the traffic congestion behind the scene at mile marker 291. However, all of those other incidents were minor in nature and have since been cleared.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation into the motorcycle crash or the other crashes.