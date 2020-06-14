Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on Demonbreun Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say a motorcyclist was killed overnight after crashing into the rear of a stopped Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 8th Avenue South.

According to investigators, the accident happened around 3:15 a.m. The victim, 28-year-old Phillip Steverson of Murfreesboro, was driving a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when he collided with the rear of the car that was stopped for a red light, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Steverson was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The driver of the Nissan Sentra was not hurt.