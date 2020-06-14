Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Interactive Radar

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on Demonbreun Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say a motorcyclist was killed overnight after crashing into the rear of a stopped Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 8th Avenue South.

According to investigators, the accident happened around 3:15 a.m. The victim, 28-year-old Phillip Steverson of Murfreesboro, was driving a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when he collided with the rear of the car that was stopped for a red light, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Steverson was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The driver of the Nissan Sentra was not hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories