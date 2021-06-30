Motorcyclist dies after crash in Smith County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Smith County over the weekend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on Kempville Highway near Gladdice Road.

A crash report from THP states Nickey Silcox was traveling westbound on Kempville Highway, when he rode off the right side of the road and slammed into a tree.

The 47-year-old man, who was from Alexandria, died as a result of his injuries, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss