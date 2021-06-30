Motorcyclist dies after crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Smith County over the weekend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on Kempville Highway near Gladdice Road.

A crash report from THP states Nickey Silcox was traveling westbound on Kempville Highway, when he rode off the right side of the road and slammed into a tree.

The 47-year-old man, who was from Alexandria, died as a result of his injuries, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.