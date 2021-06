CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed when a motorcycle crashed along Highway 249 in Cheatham County early Monday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist wrecked at Willowbank Drive, northeast of Ashland City.

The motorcycle rider was killed, according to troopers.

No additional information was immediately released, including the identity of the person who died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.