HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Tuesday night in Hermitage.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Lebanon Pike near the Wells Fargo Bank.

According to Metro police, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Lebanon Pike while a Nissan Rogue was traveling east. Investigators reported the Nissan made a left turn into a parking lot and struck the motorcycle.

A man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. The motorist reportedly told officers he never saw the motorcycle.

There were no signs of impairment on either driver.

Editor’s Note: Metro police fatal crash investigators at the scene initially reported the rider died in the crash.