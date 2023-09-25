NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deaths on motorcycles have risen sharply in Tennessee this year. The latest case involves former NHL player Nic Kerdiles who reportedly died after crashing into a car in North Nashville on Saturday.

Kerdiles died following a motorcycle crash in the early morning hours on Saturday at Wheless and 14th Avenue. A memorial for the 29-year-old, who is also the ex-fiancé of reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, has been set up at the intersection where the crash happened.

Chrisley took to social media saying in a caption, “You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you.” This death marks another incident in the growing trend of motorcycle fatalities in Tennessee this year.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security shows at this point in 2021, 138 people died on motorcycles in Tennessee. That number decreased in 2022 to 130.

However, as of this writing, and with still a few months left in the year, 160 people have already died.

In Hendersonville, police said while they haven’t had any deaths this year, they instead have responded to several crashes due to combination of factors.

“The stuff that we’ve seen had to do with speed and failure to right a way at intersections,” said police officer Zach Gross with the Hendersonville Police Department. “If you don’t make eye contact with other drivers, you have to perceive that they don’t see you.”

However, with the fall season here, they’re expecting a dip in crashes.

“Obviously as we get into the colder months you don’t see as many motorcycles as you do in the summer months, so it will slow down some. Some people still ride year-round, so everybody still needs to drive by looking for motorcycles,” said Gross.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office said there are a few helpful tips that could help to save lives:

Check your mirrors and blind spots before switching lanes

Always signal before changing lanes or merging with traffic

Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width

“I would say one of the big things is to make sure everybody is wearing dot helmets. We get that every now and then when people aren’t wearing the proper helmets; they’re wearing the novelty helmets. Also, the main thing is to watch your speed make sure that you drive with due regard for others,” said Gross.

“Drivers should pay attention. Never text while driving, and always look twice for motorcycles. You could save a life,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis in a statement sent to News 2.