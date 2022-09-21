DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed a portion of Lebanon Pike early Wednesday morning near Donelson.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Cottage Lane near Briley Parkway.

According to officers on scene, a motorcycle had a green light and was heading inbound on Lebanon Pike when it was then struck by a vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle went through a red light, attempted to turn on Lebanon Pike and struck the motorcycle. It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle was transported with any injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where their condition remains unknown.

Both lanes of Lebanon Pike remain closed at this time.