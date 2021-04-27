Mother’s photo of ‘large snake’ in Smyrna park goes viral

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A photo taken at a Smyrna park showing a large snake has been shared hundreds of times on social media, as internet sleuths worked to identify the species.

Courtnie Dunn told News 2 she spotted the snake around 3:30 p.m. Monday while at Gregory Mill Park with her two young children.

She said she immediately contacted her mother, who works for the city of Smyrna, and posted the photo on Facebook.

“Has anyone else risked their life to take a pic because you just knew your husband wouldn’t believe you? Oh that’s just me, oh okay,” she wrote in a now viral post.

(Courtesy: Courtnie Dunn)

Dunn was unsure of the size of the snake, but explained, “it was longer than my five and four year old.”

A spokesperson for the city of Smyrna said Tuesday that the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center team believes this is a female water snake, spotted adjacent to the water near Gregory Mill Dam.

“Our Parks and Recreation staff went to the location to make sure guests were safe and to make sure the snake was not in an area out of its natural habitat that posed a danger to the public,” the city wrote in a statement.

The snake does not appear to be venomous based on the photo, according to city.