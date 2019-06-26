Mother, son with special needs attacked in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police released surveillance images Tuesday evening showing two men believed to be behind the attempted robbery of a mother and her 20-year-old son with special needs earlier this month in downtown Nashville.

Officers said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on June 10 along Third Avenue South.

The victims had left an autograph event at a nearby bar downtown when the two men ran up behind them, police explained.

At least one of the men reportedly punched the 20-year-old victim, then attempted to take his mother’s cell phone but the would-be robbers left empty-handed.

The victims described the two as being in their 20s or early 30s. One of them had shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.