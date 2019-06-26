Mother searching for son a year after disappearance

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every day, Kimberly Davis searches for hope and for answers.

“I’ve pretty much dedicated my life to becoming my own detective,” Davis said.

For the past year, she’s searched for clues across Clarksville and on social media about her son’s disappearance. On Tuesday, she searched Thrush Drive.

“This was the last place I received a tip about,” she explained.

A year ago this month, 33-year-old Marqualus Davis was last seen at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division.

David told News 2 foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

“If you were there and something took place, if you witnessed it, tell what you know. Come forward,” Davis pleads. “But I’m quite sure that the people who do know have had as many restless nights as I have.”

If you have any information about the disappearance of Marqualus Davis, police urge you to contact Clarksville Crimestoppers, 931-645-8477. You can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.