Mother pleads for answers after 18-year-old killed in drive-by 3 years ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old girl was shot and killed sitting in the back seat of a car on the interstate three years ago. Police have never found her killer and her mother is pleading for answers.

It happened where I-24 meets I-40. You may have seen the banner her mother puts up where it happened every July.

“I miss her every single day… a lot,” Claudia Rodriguez told News 2.

Liliana Rodriguez had just graduated high school and celebrated her 18th birthday. She would have been 21 years old on July 20.

“She’s a really sweet girl, very smart, and… my friend,” Rodriguez said.

It was July 31, 2016. Liliana went dancing at La Mansion Club in Antioch with her brother and two friends.

“She’s not a bad girl, she’s not on drugs, she’s not in gangs,” Rodriguez explained, “She always call me, text me, ‘Mommy I’m here, mommy I’m there.'”

Leaving at about 5 a.m., the four were heading home on i-24.

“It was my son driving, his friend, then Lily was behind Rodrigo in the back seat, and another girl,” Rodriguez said.

Police say a black or blue Infiniti G-35 drove up and shot into the car. A bullet went straight to Liliana’s heart.

“The doctor came out and he said she got shot and she didn’t survive,” Rodriguez recalled, “It changed my life, it changed my life.”

Every week her mother visits the place where her daughter took her last breath.

Every year, she puts up the banner and balloons, hoping someone will say something.

“Probably, he’ll do it again, with another person, with another family, with another girl, with a lot of things to do,” she said, “I believe that kind of person don’t have peace, and I have a lot of peace. I suffer because she’s not here, but, but I have a lot of peace. These 18 years, she left me a lot of memories.”

Metro Police told News 2 it is still an open investigation. They say the witnesses told them they were not in any altercations at the club that night.

La Mansion is now permanently closed.

Police say the Infiniti G-35 had a blue LED light bar above the license plate.

If you know anything, you can make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Citizens can also send an electronic tip to Crime Stoppers by texting the word “CASH” along with their message to 274637 (CRIMES) or by logging onto www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com. There may be a cash reward.