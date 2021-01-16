Mother of ‘Zip Tie Guy’ arrested in Nashville for actions during U.S. Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of a Tennessee man arrested for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has also been arrested.

Federal investigators say 56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart of Woodstock, GA was taken into custody by FBI agents in Nashville on charges relating to the riots at the Capitol.

An arrest affidavit says Eisenhart and her son Eric Munchel, who was arrested Sunday, agreed to enter the U.S. Capitol without lawful authority at the time when Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. As Congress was certifying the results, Eisenhart and Munchel knowingly and willfully joined a mob of individuals to forcibly enter the Capitol “with the intent to cause a civil disturbance designed to impede, disrupt and disturb the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.”

Eisenhart is charged with conspiring to violate federal statutes. She will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Tuesday.

Munchel was arrested Sunday, January 10 in Nashville and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Before his actions at the Capitol, he was terminated from his job at Kid Rock’s Bar in 2020.

Photos believed to be of Munchel show a man inside the U.S Capitol carrying plastic restraints or “zip ties”, an item in a holster on his right hip and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, likely to record the events of that day as they transpired.

Eric Munchel is one of three Tennesseans arrested for their roles at the U.S. Capitol.

On Saturday, FBI agents arrested Jack Jesse Griffith, known online as Juan Bibiano, in Gallatin. Matthew Bledsoe was arrested Friday in the Memphis area.