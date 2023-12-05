NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mother of a Waffle House shooting victim announces that she is considering running for state office.

Shaundelle Brooks took to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing that she is tired of watching politicians do nothing about gun violence.

This summer, physicians, parents, and faith leaders all fought an uphill battle for more gun restrictions during the special session. However, their passion for change was met with defeat.

“All of my children have experienced gun violence; I lost my son to gun violence,” Brooks said.

In 2018, Brooks lost her son, Akilah Dasilva, after a gunman entered the Antioch Waffle House killing four people and injuring several others. Akilah’s brother, Abede survived.

In June of this year, Abede was hit by gunfire outside of a bar. Abede survived with the bullet still lodged in his head.

“Gun violence isn’t just a moment thing for me, it’s an everyday fight,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ fight is now taking new heights after she announced that she is considering running for office. On X she wrote: “For the past 5 years, I have walked into the Tennessee legislature, testified at committees, had gun lobbyists say ugly things to me and watch politicians do nothing to stop gun violence.”

State Representative Justin Jones wrote he is proud to support her.

“I have been doing this for five years and I still haven’t seen any change,” Brooks said.

If Brooks runs, it would be for House District 60 which is the Old Hickory area. District 60 is currently held by Democrat Darren Jernigan.

As Brooks mentioned, she continues to fight every single day, in fact, on Tuesday she was at a gun violence prevention summit in Washington D.C.