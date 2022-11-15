SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – New information has been uncovered in the shooting that killed an innocent 16-year-old over the weekend.

31-year-old Devonn Fields violated an order of protection when police said he attacked his wife. Gunfire erupted and Bobby Transou Jr., who was simply visiting his friend, was shot and later died.

“Bobby was born on October 27, 2006. He was such a beautiful baby,” his mother Sarah Knolton said through tears. “That boy showed me what true love actually felt like.”

Her love for her son is evident in her voice.

“He was a class clown. He would make everybody laugh. If you were having the worst day that boy would do anything he could to make you smile, and he made me smile every day,” Knolton recalled.

Transou Jr. had just celebrated his birthday. Knolton said, “We were excited. He was excited about getting his driving his driver’s license and getting a car.”

A sophomore at Gallatin High School he was one of the good ones, his mother said.

“He had a bright future ahead of him. He was very smart. He loved people. He had a big family.

He loved basketball, loved basketball.”

Sophomore Bobby Transou shot and killed. (Courtesy: Family)

Transou’s older sister, Zoie Transou agreed, “He was respectful. He always put a smile on your face no matter what. Being around family, you feel like you’re missing a piece of the puzzle that you can’t put back, you know?”

Transou was at a friend’s house Saturday morning when tragedy struck.

“I was on my way to my his little brother’s ROTC parade when I was stopped by the Sheriff and told that an accident, which was no accident, had happened with my son and he was at Skyline,” his mother remembered. “I didn’t know anything until I got there. The last time I laid eyes on my baby was not the best.”

Transou was shot in the head.

“There’s gun violence every single day. You know, it’s just, you just never would have thought that it would be someone so close to you,” Zoie continued, “It should have never happened.”

“My baby should have never been in that situation. My baby should have never experienced any of that,” Knolton said through tears. “I’m going to get justice for him. “Bubba,” she said addressing her son, “Your Mom, and Sean, and your grandmother, your Dad, and your brothers and sisters, we want you to know we miss you. We love you.”