Mother of missing girl from Antioch makes emotional plea for her return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch mom is pleading for help to find her missing daughter.

Ja’Mya Boyd hasn’t been seen since December 20th.

Cammie Williams says her 13-year-old was last seen at their home on Kothe Way in Antioch around 4 a.m. that Sunday morning.

Williams said Ja’Mya said she was going to walk the dog and never returned. The dog was found hours later at Ja’Mya’s grandmother’s house across town off of trinity lane.

Williams says her daughter doesn’t have a history of running away, but that she is fearful her daughter left with someone.

“I need my child with me. I can not sit here everyday that goes by and not have her in this house. I don’t even feel right walking around my own house when I can’t see her; I can’t tell her I love her. I can’t hug her; I can’t do anything. I want her home and I want her safe and I don’t want anybody to harm her,” Williams cried.

Ja’Mya attends Strive Collegiate Academy. Police say her school laptop computer and iPad are also missing, but her phone was left behind.

We are continuing to look for 13-yr-old Ja'Mya Boyd who was last seen Dec. 20 at her Kothe Way home. It appears she got a ride to her grandma's on Trinity Lane on the same day but did not see her. Please help us find Ja'Mya. If you have any information call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/a4Y2Ir0Ycb — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 7, 2021

Ja’Mya Boyd is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink/orange jacket and blue jeans.

Metro police tell News 2 that they continue to follow leads, including some from out of state.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 615-862-8600.

Her mother is offering a $500 reward.