DICKSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels is expected to appear in court for a hearing in Dickson County.

Joe Clyde Daniels has not been seen since he was reported missing more than a year ago. His father Joseph is charged with killing him.

Krystal is accused of not stopping the abuse. She’s asking a judge to lower her million-dollar bond.