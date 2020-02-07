Mother of Antioch Waffle House shooting victim part of statewide presidential campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of Akilah DaSilva, one of the Antioch Waffle House shooting victims, is now part of a statewide presidential campaign ad.

Earlier this year Shaundelle Brooks, DaSilva’s mother, was first seen in an advertisement for Democratic presidential candidate, Mike Bloomberg.

Brooks said it’s the advertisement that represents one of her main goals, “Making sure that guns do not get into the wrong hands, making sure there are background checks, you know sensible gun laws.”

According to federal records, Bloomberg is one of only two democratic candidates to purchase ads in the state.