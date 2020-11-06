Mother of 2 killed, father critical after stranger pulls him from fiery crash on I-65

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For one Hickman County family, Halloween was a real life nightmare, finding out their mother died in a semi-truck crash on I-65 the night before and their father was fighting for his life in the hospital.



“I woke up to a phone call, a lady answered…. and she said… I’m a nurse up at Skyline in the ICU….. she said, ‘Do you know a Tammy Warden?’ I said, ‘That’s my mom,’ she said, ‘I have your father here,'” Brooke Warden told News 2.

“They said that he had a broken neck, broken collar bone, he has holes in his lungs, almost all of his ribs were broken, he has tubes going out of both lungs,” she recalled.

There weren’t many details at first. Her father, 50-year-old Hal Warden, had been pulled from a vehicle on I-65 in Goodlettsville Friday after it crashed into several vehicles and then ultimately a semi-truck and caught fire.

“I got up there, and went inside and I was asking them if they heard from my mom…they can’t find her, that’s what they kept telling me, ‘We don’t know where your mothers at, we can’t find her, we can’t locate her,'” Warden explained.

Her father was on a ventilator, he tried to tell her that a friend had been driving and their mom was in the backseat. He then wrote on a paper, “Mom… Is mom ok?”

Warden told her father that she was still looking for her. Finally an officer arrived and told her, “‘We found a woman but we don’t know if it’s her.'” Warden told News 2, “I said ‘My mom was the only woman in that car, I need to know if that’s my mom, and I need to know if she’s alive.’ He said, ‘Ma’am, the woman that was in the car is deceased.'”

Her mother, 50-year-old Tammy Warden, and the driver died in the accident. Her father, the report states a “Mr. Wyche-Hinkle” jumped out of his truck with a fire extinguisher and pulled him out.

“I’m still trying to figure out who it was, I want to thank him, I want to thank him, because if it wasn’t for him, dad would have burned alive,” Warden said.

As her father fights for his life in the hospital, Warden is left to pick up the pieces, taking care of her 15-year-old sister now, along with her 3 young children, funeral expenses and medical bills

She is hoping the coroner will hold her mother long enough for her father to heal so he can say goodbye.

The family has set up a GoFundMe and a bank account for funeral and medical bills, if you would like to donate, CLICK HERE. Donations can also be made at any Pinnacle Bank under the account name “Halbrooke D Warden.”