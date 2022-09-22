La VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County mother is fighting to get her daughter with special medical needs transferred to a new school after she said she’s dealt with repeated bullying and assaults.

“The incident happened Monday, and I didn’t get notified until almost 48 hours later,” said Amber Nabi.

Nabi decided to check her daughter’s online student account Wednesday where she learned her daughter had been assaulted by a student at La Vergne Lake Elementary.

“A boy had jumped at my daughter and came down on her central line,” she said.

Nabi’s daughter currently suffers from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that affects the voluntary muscles of the body.

“A simple cold to her can end up making her intubated, so her lungs have collapsed more times than most people go through in their life,” Nabi said.

She uses a central line and takes medication that affects her weight, but unfortunately her mother says it’s left her open to bullying.

“It’s terrifying because that should be a safe haven for my daughter,” said Nabi. “The two main places your child should always be safe is at home and at school.”

Nabi said her daughter was involved in another incident recently.

She has since spoken to the principal and reached out the school district requesting a school change.

“You asked me to put her in counseling with the counselor and I went with that,” said Nabi. “You asked me to put her into a lunch group with other kids that were new or different to make her feel more welcomed at the school and I went with that, but you also guaranteed that things would change and she would be safe, and it’s just getting worse.”

Nabi said she plans to press charges against the students who attacked her daughter, and said she won’t stop fighting until she gets her out of La Vergne Lake Elementary.

“Suicide in teenagers is a real thing and I refuse to let my daughter be another statistic,” she said.

News 2 reached out to the Rutherford County School District who said they did speak to Nabi Thursday afternoon.

Communications Director James Evans told Nabi they would need to investigate the situation further before they could grant an immediate zone exemption to another school. Evans reportedly worked to get a meeting set up with the principal, which Nabi attended Thursday.

In regards to the incidents involving Nabi’s daughter, Evans said they cannot discuss the specifics because minors are involved.

He did say the school addressed both situations and that both students involved were disciplined.

When it comes to zone exemptions, Evans said those applications are available each spring for any parent who wants to request another school placement for the next school year.

The district does consider them on a case-by-case basis throughout the school year in rare circumstances.