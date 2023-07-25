FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The case against a Franklin soccer coach accused of raping more than a dozen boys is heading to a grand jury. Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, made his first court appearance Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on three charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and rape of a child.

At the center of the discussion, video evidence from 2020 and again in 2021 that investigators say show Campos raping a child when he was 9 years old. The mother of that child was also in the courtroom as he appeared.

Campos listened to the hearing through headphones with a translator as the lead detective on the case broke down the turn of events after Campos’s phone was found with disturbing content and the urgency to get a warrant for his arrest.

“At the time I had no idea who these individuals were in the videos. I wanted to make sure they were safe; I didn’t want continued harm to come to them,” Detective Andrea Clark with the Franklin Police Department told the court. “I didn’t know his immigration status at the time; I didn’t know if he was a flight risk. That’s the main reason I thought a warrant should go ahead and be issued, the urgency.”

Shortly after that testimony regarding a motion hearing, Judge Denise Andre cleared the room. The judge decided to close the proceedings to the public for fear the victim would be identified, as the child’s initials, date of birth and school would be mentioned. The boy’s mother was also prepared to testify if needed.

Throughout the hearing, a group held signs outside the courthouse to support the victims while calling for the maximum sentence for Campos.

“This is crazy. I have my family, I have my son, my grandchildren and I don’t want this kind of thing happening to my family neither to other children,” Lorena Aboytes with the group Somos Escudo Y Lanza explained.

Franklin Police say they are still working to identify at least seven other victims, with more charges expected to be filed against Campos later.

Anyone whose child had any association with Campos over the years, especially if he was your child’s coach, is encouraged to contact the Franklin Police Department by calling 615-794-2513 or emailing andrea.clark@franklintn.gov.