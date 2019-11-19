Mother: Clarksville custodian threw lunch tray at elementary student

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A custodian at Hazelwood Elementary School in Clarksville has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged incident last Thursday in the school’s cafeteria.

According to a spokesperson for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, the district is reviewing the reaction of lead custodian Nadja Jackson to a fourth-grader who emptied his Styrofoam tray into the trash can where she was monitoring students exiting the lunchroom.

The district did not provide additional information but said the student’s mother, who identified herself to News 2 as Jessica Dates, was given the opportunity to view video of the incident the following day.

While Dates said she was not given a copy of the video, she explained that it showed her nine-year-old son Montayne accidentally splash some trash onto Jackson as he threw his tray into the trash.

Montayne Dates (Photo: Family)

Dates said her son appeared to apologize, but Jackson walked to another trash can, pulled out a dirty tray and threw it at the child, who attempted to block it, but was hit in the chest.

The incident remains under investigation.