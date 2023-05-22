NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the car was arrested over the weekend after Metro police discovered her vehicle on Interstate 24.

On Saturday, May 20, officers were called to the scene of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Bell Road exit.

According to an arrest report, while working the crash, officers noticed another vehicle that was stopped on the entrance ramp. Metro police said the vehicle did not have its headlights on and had extensive front end damage.

When officers approached the vehicle, the 29-year-old driver allegedly told them she was involved in a crash, but could not form coherent sentences when asked about the specifics of the crash.

The arrest affidavit states two children, both under the age of 10, were also in the vehicle. The woman and both children were transported to TriStar Century Farms Emergency Room as a precaution.

At the hospital, Metro police reported that officers could smell alcohol coming from the woman’s breath. The woman later told officers that she crashed after leaving a party and gave officers her passport when they asked for her license, according to an arrest report.

Officers reported that the driver had glassy eyes, dilated pupils and refused to perform a field sobriety test.

The woman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI with a child and driving on a suspended license.