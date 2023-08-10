PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Cheatham County mother is on a mission, pushing for bulletproof safety enclosures to be installed in classrooms in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.

Mattie Michell, founder of the nonprofit, Liam Changed the World, is passionate about helping children after losing her own son, Liam, six weeks after he was born prematurely and became sick.

After countless school shootings across the country, Mitchell became terrified she would lose her other two children, too.

“I noticed I was memorizing their clothes before they went into the building because, in case something happened, I wanted a full identification for police,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell recently discovered KT Security Solutions‘ Rapid Access Safety Rooms, which are bulletproof, deployable enclosures designed for classrooms, and she began presenting the technology to Cheatham County school officials.

“The school year has started, and it’s such a need in our schools now,” Mitchell said. “I don’t want to wait until next year, something could happen.”

KT Security Solutions, which designs and manufactures bulletproof transitional housing for the military, began producing the Rapid Access Safety Rooms for schools following the Uvalde, TX school shooting.

“We literally put our heads down and came up with what we feel like is a viable solution for the symptom, not the problem, but the symptom of kids being exposed to gunfire in gun-free zones, which all schools are supposed to be,” Kevin Thomas, the founder, and CEO of the Alabama-based company said. “The issues are bigger than what we can fix as an individual, but that doesn’t mean we should do nothing, so this is our something.”

The technology has been installed in some schools in Alabama, where teachers discovered the RASRs have a dual purpose. Many educators have transformed them into reading nooks and creative drawing areas since the walls are made out of whiteboards.

Thomas told News 2 the safe rooms are also beneficial to students with special needs.

The technology costs around $60,000 per classroom, however, KT Security Solutions launched an in-house lease-to-own financing program with no money down to help facilitate some of the cost.

Mitchell is searching for sponsors willing to help pay for the RASRs. She hopes the Cheatham County School Board and other area school boards will consider adding them to classrooms, along with gunfire detection alarms, also produced by KT Security Solutions.

To contact Mitchell to get involved or become a sponsor, click here.