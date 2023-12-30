PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Putnam County have arrested a mother more than two weeks after her boyfriend was taken into custody for his connection in the death of her two-year-old child.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Sara Mora was arrested on Friday, Dec. 29 and charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping her boyfriend flee from law enforcement.

An investigation began on Saturday, Dec. 2 after the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an unresponsive two-year-old.

Deputies said the child — identified as two-year-old Ventura Mora-Francisco — was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

While at Vanderbilt, officials learned the child had suffered a “major traumatic brain injury.” The two-year-old passed away on Dec. 5.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13 that 22-year-old Ashton Cole Sensing, Mora’s boyfriend, was wanted for his connection to the child’s death.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Sensing was babysitting Ventura and three other children when the incident occurred.

Sensing allegedly admitted to “getting upset with the child” multiple times throughout the day, which led him to “throwing the child into a wall and hitting him,” officials said.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14 after he was found at the Dollar Tree on W. Broad Street in Putnam County.

Mora allegedly told officers that she took Sensing to an undisclosed location in Ashland City and later brought him back to Putnam County.

Officials said Mora is being held on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on Jan. 29, 2024.